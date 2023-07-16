Last updated on .From the section European Football

Xavi Simons has won five caps for the Netherlands

Netherlands midfielder Xavi Simons is set to rejoin Paris St-Germain from PSV Eindhoven one year after leaving.

Simons, 20, has left PSV's pre-season training camp after the French champions reportedly activated a £5m buy-back clause in his contract.

He scored 19 goals and registered nine assists in 49 games last season, helping PSV win the Dutch Cup.

Simons made his international debut at the World Cup, during the last-16 win over the United States.

Born in Amsterdam, Simons spent nine years in the Barcelona academy between 2010 and 2019 before moving to PSG. He made his professional debut in 2021, going on to play seven Ligue 1 games without scoring.

PSG have already made five signings this summer with the arrivals of Lucas Hernandez from Bayern Munich, Marco Asensio and Milan Skriniar on free transfers, Manuel Ugarte from Sporting Lisbon and Lee Kang-in from Real Mallorca.

Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos have departed the club after their contracts expired, with the former signing for Inter Miami this week, and France star Kylian Mbappe has been told he will be sold if he does not sign a new deal.

Mbappe's contract expires in 2024 and he has indicated he will not renew.