Former Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou was appointed Tottenham boss in June and has said he wants to keep Harry Kane despite Bayern Munich's interest

New Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou says he has spoken to Harry Kane but the chat was "nothing earth-shattering".

The 29-year-old England captain has been linked with a move to Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich this summer.

Postecoglou said that while Kane is still at Spurs, he remains "totally committed to what we're doing".

Spurs are in Postecoglou's native Australia, preparing to face West Ham in a pre-season friendly on Tuesday.

At a news conference in Perth on Monday, Postecoglou said: "I had a good chat with Harry.

"It was nothing earth-shattering as people are seeking. Just a good chat, introduced myself, and we spoke mainly about the club, where it's at and where he thinks can improve.

"It's not a specific vision for one person, it's about the group and we're perfectly aligned on that - we want to see a successful team this year."

Kane, who has one year left on his contract at Tottenham, was selected in the squad for the tour of Australia and the Far East, but former France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris was left out.

In a statement, Spurs said club captain Lloris, 36, had been omitted so he can "explore prospective transfer opportunities".

Bayern have reportedly made two bids for Kane, and Spurs chairman Daniel Levy met with officials from the German giants last Thursday over the possible sale.

Uli Hoeness, who is Bayern's honorary president, said in an interview there had been talks with Kane's advisers and the Bavarian club were confident they will sign him.

Kane has yet to make a decision on his future, but the PA news agency reported Spurs have offered their record scorer a new contract that features a significant increase on his current £200,000-a-week deal.

Postecoglou is confident Kane, who scored 30 Premier League goals last season, is "not going to get fazed by anything".

The 57-year-old said: "He's here and while he's here, he's totally committed to what we're doing, and that's the way I've seen things.

"No one has spoken to me from Munich. If other clubs want to talk about our contracted players, that's more of an issue for them than us.

"We've got nearly a month until the season starts, the transfer window's still open, so we'll see what transpires."

After visiting Perth, Tottenham will fly to Thailand, where they will face Leicester on 23 July before heading to Singapore for a game against local side Lion City on 26 July.