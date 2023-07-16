Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Brendan Rodgers concedes Celtic could not pay "£25m-£30m" for Kieran Tierney or meet the Scotland international's Premier League wages, but adds "one can never tell" when asked about a possible return for the Arsenal defender. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Celtic are close to a £1m deal for South Korean midfielder Kwon Hyeok kyu, with Busan IPark manager Park Jin-seop saying the 22-year-old has likely played his last match for the club. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Rangers' hopes of thrashing out a deal for attacker Danilo are being stalled because Feyenoord boss Arne Slot wants a replacement signed before sanctioning any move for the Brazilian. (Daily Record) external-link

Northern Ireland centre-half Jonny Evans, 35, is not a Celtic transfer target this summer despite his strong relationship with Brendan Rodgers. (Football Scotland) external-link

Brendan Rodgers is hoping to bring free agent Jonny Evans to Celtic on a short term deal. (Belfast Telegraph) external-link

Brendan Rodgers plans to trim the Celtic squad and has already spoken to fringe players about moving on. (Football Scotland) external-link

Hearts are closing in on a deal for Western Sydney Wanderers midfielder Calem Nieuwenhof, 22, according to reports in Australia. (RBTV via Edinburgh Evening News external-link )

St Johnstone players will have "a long look in the mirror" after Saturday' shock Viaplay Cup loss to Stenhousemuir, but there's no cause for panic, says veteran defender Andy Considine. (Courier) external-link

Manager Erik ten Hag is willing to sell Manchester United and Scotland midfielder Scott McTominay, 25, to fund summer transfers. (Metro) external-link

Middlesbrough, Southampton and Stoke are lining up moves for Scottish striker Ross Stewart, 27, who is out of contract at Sunderland next summer. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Josh Adam could become one of the next academy products to leave Manchester City with interest in the Scotland U21 midfielder growing from clubs in France and Belgium. (Daily Mail) external-link