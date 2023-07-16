Last updated on .From the section Leeds United

Marc Roca made 36 appearances for Leeds last season following a move from Bayern Munich

Leeds United have loaned midfielder Marc Roca to Spanish La Liga club Real Betis for the 2023-24 season.

The 26-year-old scored once in 36 games for Leeds following a move from German side Bayern Munich last summer.

However, following relegation to the Championship, the former Espanyol player has opted for a return to his native Spain for the coming season.

Roca follows Rasmus Kristensen, Robin Koch, Diego Llorente, Brenden Aaronson and Rodrigo in leaving on loan.

Betis finished sixth in La Liga last season, and have former Leicester and Newcastle forward Ayoze Perez in their squad.

