Close menu

Marcus Rashford: Manchester United forward signs new contract until 2028

Last updated on .From the section Man Utdcomments43

Marcus Rashford playing for Manchester United
Marcus Rashford has spent eight seasons at Manchester United

England forward Marcus Rashford has signed a new deal to stay at Manchester United until 2028.

The 25-year-old had been in talks with United for a considerable period, with his previous contract due to expire in 2024.

The striker enjoyed a resurgence under new manager Erik ten Hag last season, scoring 30 goals in 56 games.

Since his debut in 2016 against Midtjylland, Rashford has hit 123 goals in 359 games for his boyhood club.

Rashford said: "I joined Manchester United as a seven-year-old boy with a dream. That same passion, pride, and determination to succeed still drives me every time I have the honour of wearing the shirt.

"I've already had some amazing experiences at this incredible club, but there is still a lot more to achieve and I remain relentlessly determined to win more trophies in the years ahead.

Rashford is believed to have turned down more lucrative offers from within the Premier League and abroad to stay at Old Trafford.

He added; "I can assure you that I will give everything to help the team reach the level we are capable of, and I can feel the same determination around the dressing room. I couldn't be more excited for the future under this manager."

Rashford was one of three England players to suffer racist abuse after missing a penalty in the Euro 2020 final defeat by Italy.

He then had shoulder surgery in August 2021, saying he must "listen to his body" before struggling in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's final season in charge at United, scoring only five goals in the 2021-22 campaign.

He was subsequently left out of Gareth Southgate's England squad in June 2022 for four Nations League matches.

Rashford's form last season turned following the World Cup, scoring 10 goals in as many Premier League games after the restart.

He helped Manchester United qualify for the Champions League and scored a goal in the Carabao Cup final victory over Newcastle United.

Red Devils football director John Murtough said Rashford has "epitomised what it takes to succeed as a Manchester United player".

"He is a brilliant talent but also humble, dedicated and driven," Murtough said. "As he enters his prime years, we know there is still so much more to come from him, and we can see the hunger that Marcus feels to achieve the highest levels of success here at Manchester United.

"Working with Erik ten Hag and his coaches is the perfect environment for Marcus to continue to develop into one of the best attacking players in the world."

How to follow Manchester United on the BBC bannerManchester United banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

47 comments

  • Comment posted by Jim Morrison, today at 17:30

    Feed the Rashford and he will score and feed the masses.

  • Comment posted by Rack of Lamb, today at 17:30

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by SomethingAintRight, today at 17:30

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Pep_Guardiola, today at 17:29

    “incredible club” 😂😂😂

  • Comment posted by Yoshimi, today at 17:29

    Not sure what to make of Rashford. He can be brilliant for 3 months solid, then completely useless the next 3 months

  • Comment posted by fatboyslim, today at 17:29

    Been a great player for the club and a great campaigner against child poverty off the field. Says it all.

    • Reply posted by Pope, today at 17:30

      Pope replied:
      He'll be rubbish this season!

  • Comment posted by Kelly, today at 17:27

    Disappointing lack of ambition from Rashford. Signing away his career, like Kane before him.

    • Reply posted by Pope, today at 17:29

      Pope replied:
      CANNOT AGREE MORE

  • Comment posted by rjcdc, today at 17:27

    Great player, but not yet reached his true potential IMO. Hopefully next season when he links up with, er, (insert name).

    Bring back Phil Jones.

  • Comment posted by Beans, today at 17:27

    Silly boy

    • Reply posted by Pope, today at 17:30

      Pope replied:
      Yes indeed!

  • Comment posted by Wut, today at 17:27

    Didn’t rate him before this season but he’s shown what he is capable of, I’m glad he is staying and hopefully there is a lot more to come.

    • Reply posted by Pope, today at 17:29

      Pope replied:
      Don't rate him full stop. He's RUBBISH

  • Comment posted by A flock of opinions, today at 17:27

    Great striker, love to see him hit 30+ goals a season, just not against my club.

  • Comment posted by blue cheese, today at 17:25

    How are they paying for it ? Have UEFA been notified ?

    • Reply posted by WilyOldFox, today at 17:27

      WilyOldFox replied:
      UEFA more than know, no need to pull the wool over ones eyes unlike a certain club we all know............

  • Comment posted by Nolberto Goaliola, today at 17:25

    This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

    • Reply posted by Morag the Cactus, today at 17:28

      Morag the Cactus replied:
      Oh the irony little fella

  • Comment posted by DANNYBLU, today at 17:25

    Hope his deal keeps his pay the same in the Championship!

    • Reply posted by Neutral fan, today at 17:27

      Neutral fan replied:
      In the championship?
      Another fail at sarcasm..🤣🤣🤣

  • Comment posted by adamcurrie, today at 17:25

    I'm glad he's signed long term. ETH is getting the most out of Marcus, turning him into a serial winner.

    • Reply posted by Pope, today at 17:27

      Pope replied:
      About to turn serial loser..

  • Comment posted by Finkelstein, today at 17:24

    Marvellous news for Manchester United that Rashford has committed himself to United long term. Another important player for ten Hag that is happy and will deliver for the ambitions of United. ten Hag clearly has serious intent with his recent signing and the squad is getting stronger.

    • Reply posted by Pope, today at 17:27

      Pope replied:
      3 goals season coming RIGHT UP!!!

  • Comment posted by Peacehaven over35s, today at 17:24

    As good as a new signing.

    • Reply posted by Pope, today at 17:27

      Pope replied:
      Apart from he'll be rubbish this year..

  • Comment posted by Andrew McLean, today at 17:23

    Tour de France reports don’t have a HYS section so have to use this absolute non story about Michael Rashfords new 2038 contract.

    • Reply posted by WilyOldFox, today at 17:30

      WilyOldFox replied:
      On the contrary, we had about a million articles on each of Cavendish's body parts.

  • Comment posted by Rack of Lamb, today at 17:22

    The best striker in England and Salah does not get near him

    • Reply posted by pony, today at 17:26

      pony replied:
      😂😂😂😂

  • Comment posted by big nolte, today at 17:22

    Never mind that , let's all get a laugh at Johnny Evans returning. Oh dear man u , oh dear .

    • Reply posted by Beans, today at 17:28

      Beans replied:
      The comedy club keep on giving mate 🤣

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport