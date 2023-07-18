The New Saints v BK Hacken

Substitution, The New Saints. Rory Holden replaces Ben Clark.
Line-ups
The New Saints
Formation 4-3-3
- 25Roberts
- 2Pask
- 5Astles
- 3Marriott
- 22DaviesBooked at 45mins
- 21Smith
- 6RoutledgeSubstituted forWilliamsat 37'minutes
- 19ClarkSubstituted forHoldenat 65'minutes
- 7Daniels
- 8Brobbel
- 17WilliamsBooked at 18mins
Substitutes
- 1Thompson
- 9McManus
- 10Redmond
- 11Cieslewicz
- 12Hudson
- 14Williams
- 18Holden
- 24Baker
- 27Canavan
- 29Dafydd
- 30Edwards
- 32Kirkman
BK Häcken
Formation 4-3-3
- 26Abrahamsson
- 25Lund
- 4Tebo Uchenna
- 5Hovland
- 12Lunddal Fridriksson
- 18Rygaard
- 11Gustafson
- 14GustafsonSubstituted forDahboat 44'minutes
- 37SadiqBooked at 45mins
- 29TrpcevskiSubstituted forTotlandat 61'minutes
- 22SanaSubstituted forSonkoat 61'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Brattberg
- 3Hammar
- 9Kamara
- 13Sandberg
- 15Hodzic
- 16Dahbo
- 19Uddenäs
- 21Totland
- 23Sonko
- 24Layouni
- 30Banozic
- 35Jansson
- Referee:
- Dario Bel
Live Text
Substitution
Substitution
Substitution, BK Häcken. Momodou Sonko replaces Tobias Sana.
Substitution
Substitution, BK Häcken. Tomas Totland replaces Filip Trpcevski.
Second Half
Second Half begins The New Saints 0, BK Häcken 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, The New Saints 0, BK Häcken 1.
Booking
Ibrahim Sadiq (BK Häcken) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Booking
Daniel Davies (The New Saints) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Substitution
Substitution, BK Häcken. Pontus Dahbo replaces Simon Gustafson.
Substitution
Substitution, The New Saints. Daniel Williams replaces Jonathan Routledge.
Goal!
Goal! The New Saints 0, BK Häcken 1. Ibrahim Sadiq (BK Häcken) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.
Booking
Jordan Williams (The New Saints) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Post update
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report will appear here.