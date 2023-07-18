Close menu
Champions League - Qualifying First Round - 2nd Leg
The New SaintsThe New Saints0BK HäckenBK Häcken1

The New Saints v BK Hacken

Last updated on .From the section Champions League

Line-ups

The New Saints

Formation 4-3-3

  • 25Roberts
  • 2Pask
  • 5Astles
  • 3Marriott
  • 22DaviesBooked at 45mins
  • 21Smith
  • 6RoutledgeSubstituted forWilliamsat 37'minutes
  • 19ClarkSubstituted forHoldenat 65'minutes
  • 7Daniels
  • 8Brobbel
  • 17WilliamsBooked at 18mins

Substitutes

  • 1Thompson
  • 9McManus
  • 10Redmond
  • 11Cieslewicz
  • 12Hudson
  • 14Williams
  • 18Holden
  • 24Baker
  • 27Canavan
  • 29Dafydd
  • 30Edwards
  • 32Kirkman

BK Häcken

Formation 4-3-3

  • 26Abrahamsson
  • 25Lund
  • 4Tebo Uchenna
  • 5Hovland
  • 12Lunddal Fridriksson
  • 18Rygaard
  • 11Gustafson
  • 14GustafsonSubstituted forDahboat 44'minutes
  • 37SadiqBooked at 45mins
  • 29TrpcevskiSubstituted forTotlandat 61'minutes
  • 22SanaSubstituted forSonkoat 61'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Brattberg
  • 3Hammar
  • 9Kamara
  • 13Sandberg
  • 15Hodzic
  • 16Dahbo
  • 19Uddenäs
  • 21Totland
  • 23Sonko
  • 24Layouni
  • 30Banozic
  • 35Jansson
Referee:
Dario Bel

Live Text

  1. Substitution

    Substitution, The New Saints. Rory Holden replaces Ben Clark.

  2. Substitution

    Substitution, BK Häcken. Momodou Sonko replaces Tobias Sana.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, BK Häcken. Tomas Totland replaces Filip Trpcevski.

  4. Second Half

    Second Half begins The New Saints 0, BK Häcken 1.

  5. Half Time

    First Half ends, The New Saints 0, BK Häcken 1.

  6. Booking

    Ibrahim Sadiq (BK Häcken) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  7. Booking

    Daniel Davies (The New Saints) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, BK Häcken. Pontus Dahbo replaces Simon Gustafson.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, The New Saints. Daniel Williams replaces Jonathan Routledge.

  10. Goal!

    Goal! The New Saints 0, BK Häcken 1. Ibrahim Sadiq (BK Häcken) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.

  11. Booking

    Jordan Williams (The New Saints) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  12. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  13. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Top Stories