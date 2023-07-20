Match ends, Haverfordwest County 1(3), Shkendija 0(2).
Haverfordwest County clinched their first European victory after beating Shkendija on penalties on a dramatic night in Cardiff.
Lee Jenkins' 89th minute strike gave County a 1-0 win on the night and levelled the scores 1-1 on aggregate.
Neither side could find a goal in extra-time to set up a shoot-out.
Jazz Richards, Jack Wilson and Kai Whitmore all scored but it was left to goalkeeper Zac Jones to save the last North Macedonian spot kick for the win.
Jones dived right to deny Florent Ramadani and spark wild scenes among the players, staff and hundreds of fans who had travelled from west Wales to the capital.
They must have feared the worst when Dan Hawkins pulled the opening penalty wide and Ben Fawcett also missed the chance to win the shoot-out but blasted his effort over the bar.
But Jones, who had earlier saved one with his foot and saw another penalty strike the post, would be County's hero.
It had taken a huge physical effort to get the tie back back on level terms after their first appearance in Europe since 2004 ended in a narrow 1-0 defeat in Skopje last week.
They had to switch the return leg to the Cardiff City Stadium because their home ground did not meet UEFA standards, however initially the game failed to live up to the stage.
Fawcett fired wide after Richards won back possession on the edge of the Shkendija box.
Tyrese Jordan-Owen should have done better with Kai Whitmore's cross but headed tamely and another effort blocked in the second half.
Martell Taylor-Crossdale had close range efforts saved in each half.
Keeper Jones was at full stretch to push a late shot wide and County looked to heading out of the qualifiers with a goalless draw.
But a driving run by Rhys Abbruzzese won a free-kick on the edge of the box in the 87th minute.
Jack Wilson's curling effort was pushed wide by the goalkeeper but the cross back in was only partially blocked and Jenkins checked his run, spun and thumped in the opener from 15 yards out with seconds remaining.
Shkendija, a professional outfit with international players and are European regulars, edged extra time.
But Fawcett had the best chance when he out-jumped his marker on the edge of the six-yard box but headed his effort straight at the goalkeeper.
Tony Pennock's side held their nerve in extra-time and penalties and now face B36 Torshavn of Faroe Islands in the second qualifying round.
Line-ups
Haverfordwest County
- 1Jones
- 15Jenkins
- 7WattsSubstituted forDaviesat 116'minutes
- 2Richards
- 8WhitmoreBooked at 58mins
- 20BorgSubstituted forJohnat 105'minutes
- 3Abbruzzese
- 10HawkinsBooked at 79mins
- 18OwenBooked at 63minsSubstituted forWilsonat 78'minutes
- 9FawcettBooked at 45mins
- 11Taylor-CrossdaleSubstituted forHumphreysat 83'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Knott
- 14John
- 21Davies
- 22Wilson
- 24Humphreys
- 31Chesters
- 46Shirt
Shkendija
- 95Taleski
- 23Velija
- 6Limani
- 85Adili
- 28Qaka
- 7ÇinariBooked at 60mins
- 8TotreSubstituted forRamadaniat 105'minutes
- 5Cake
- 18AganspahicSubstituted forEleziat 74'minutes
- 17ShalaSubstituted forMaksimovat 80'minutes
- 10KrasniqiBooked at 70mins
Substitutes
- 1Zahov
- 3Redzhepi
- 9Elezi
- 11Maksimov
- 22Dita
- 26Meljichi
- 27Kaba
- 30Ramani
- 38Nuhija
- 77Ramadani
- Referee:
- Ivar Kristjansson
