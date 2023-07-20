Last updated on .From the section Football

Lewis Harling was among seven Penybont players shown cards

Penybont's debut European campaign was narrowly ended at the first hurdle with an extra-time defeat in Andorra.

Rhys Griffiths' side gave themselves a chance to progress having held hosts FC Santa Coloma goalless after 90 minutes.

It meant this Europa Conference League qualifier went to extra time following the 1-1 first-leg draw in Bridgend.

However Coloma strike twice to settle a bad-tempered tie at Estadi Comunal that saw 14 cards, including a late red for Bont's Chris Venables.

It was Venables' equaliser at the Brewery Field last week that had given Penybont hope of progressing.

Bont's players has even contributed £200 towards the cost of match tickets for their travelling fans on their first taste of playing in Europe.

Griffiths had made only one change from the first leg Dan Jeffries starting ahead of Lewis Clutton.

There were precious few chances from either side in stifling 30-degree heat in the Pyrenees though Mark Little went close with a header from Kane Owen's corner.

Mael Davies pulled off a last ditch clearance off the line to deny Santa Coloma the lead midway through the second half.

However the game burst into life in added time when Owen and Josh Yorwerth were among seven yellow cards, including the two for Venables, as tempers boiled over.

Ryan Reynolds, Little, Ashley Evans and Lewis Harling had all been booked during normal time that also saw a Coloma players carried off on a stretcher following a clash of heads with Venables.

Ivan Ciaurriz netted on the stroke of half-time to put the hosts ahead before Christian Novoa scored late past the 10-men to settle the tie.