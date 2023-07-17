Last updated on .From the section Stoke

Michael Rose came through the academy at his hometown club Aberdeen and spent three seasons at Ayr United before joining Coventry in 2019

Championship side Stoke City have signed former Coventry City centre-back Michael Rose on a two-year deal.

The 27-year-old Scot left the Sky Blues as a free agent this summer after making 116 appearances in four seasons.

He was part of the Coventry side to win promotion from League One in 2020 and played 24 league games as the Sky Blues reached last season's play-off final.

"He arrives with plenty of experience but also with his best years ahead," said technical director external-link Ricky Martin.

