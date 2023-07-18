Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Rehanne Skinner was Tottenham manager from November 2020 to March 2023

Former Tottenham boss Rehanne Skinner is in line to take over at West Ham, though terms are still to be finalised.

Skinner left Tottenham in March after two-and-a-half years after a run of nine Women's Super League defeats.

She led Spurs to fifth place in 2021-22 - their highest-ever finish - after a spell as England assistant coach.

Skinner would not be expected to join up with the Hammers squad until next month but would work with staff remotely on recruitment.

West Ham have been without a manager since Paul Konchesky announced his departure at the end of the WSL season.

They finished eighth in 2022-23, one place and three points ahead of Tottenham.

The Hammers are set to host Manchester City in their opening fixture of the new WSL campaign on 1 October.