Jamie Jones: Wigan Athletic goalkeeper to leave club after six years with Latics
Last updated on .From the section Wigan
Wigan Athletic goalkeeper Jamie Jones will leave the club after six years following the end of his contract.
The 34-year-old made 117 appearances for the Latics after joining from Stevenage in 2017.
During his time at the DW Stadium, Jones twice won the League One title in 2017-18 and 2021-22.
"The club would like to place on record our thanks to Jamie for his six-year service and wish him well in his future career," a Wigan statement said.