Jamie Jones made 18 appearances for Wigan Athletic last season as they were relegated from the Championship

Wigan Athletic goalkeeper Jamie Jones will leave the club after six years following the end of his contract.

The 34-year-old made 117 appearances for the Latics after joining from Stevenage in 2017.

During his time at the DW Stadium, Jones twice won the League One title in 2017-18 and 2021-22.