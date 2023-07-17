Brad Hills: Accrington Stanley sign Norwich City defender on season-long loan
Last updated on .From the section Accrington
Accrington Stanley have signed defender Brad Hills on a season-long loan from Championship side Norwich City.
The 19-year-old is yet to make his senior debut for the Canaries and moves to Lancashire for his first experience of first-team football in his career.
"I need to be tested. A loan this season is perfect. I'm buzzing to come over," he told BBC Radio Lancashire.
"I need to use this as a stepping stone to prove to the manager that I can play for Norwich one day."
Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.