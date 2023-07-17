Hwang Ui-jo scored Nottingham Forest's goal against Notts County at Meadow Lane

Notts County manager Luke Williams has thanked Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper for taking time to offer advice before their Football League return.

The Magpies achieved promotion the hard way, via the play-offs, after finishing second behind Wrexham in the National League last season with 107 points.

County met Nottingham Forest in a pre-season friendly at the weekend and it was Cooper's side that won 1-0.

"He's total class, isn't he," Williams told BBC Radio Nottingham.

"He came and spent some time with me before the game this time last year and that helped me hugely, it really did.

"I've had some time with him again - he's a Premier League manager, you don't get that opportunity very often - and we've tried to encourage him to have a chat again with his staff and my staff.

"It's brilliant to be able to share the technical area with him."

Williams took responsibility for Premier League club Forest's winner in front of a 16,163 crowd, having distracted Kyle Cameron as he was about to control the ball, leading to Hwang Ui-jo's goal.

"I should know better so I apologised to him for that when he came off because that was unfair on him and unfair on the team - I think 0-0 would have been fair," he said.

"Big mistake from me - I won't be doing that in a league game - but we try to experiment a little bit in pre-season and I was trying to get information to the skipper at a really bad moment."

County have been revamping their squad for their first EFL campaign since 2018-19, making a number of signings including former Derby striker David McGoldrick.

They lost Ruben Rodrigues, who scored 51 goals in three seasons with the club, to Oxford United and Williams - who leaves incomings to the club's recruitment team - is hoping no more of his players leave before their 5 August opener against Sutton United.

"We can't hide them, they are there to be observed," added Williams.

"I'm happy with the group of players and need to put all my time and effort into those players. If we have new players join us, they will get the same service as myself."