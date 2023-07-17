Last updated on .From the section Middlesbrough

Dael Fry had to wear a mask at times last season after a collision with Luton's Carlton Morris

Middlesbrough defender Dael Fry has signed a new three-year deal while forward Josh Coburn has signed a four-year contract with the club.

Fry, 25, has scored two goals in 207 games for Boro and made 32 appearances last term for Michael Carrick's side.

Middlesbrough-born Fry has been with the Teessiders since the age of seven, and made his first-team debut against Preston North End in August 2015.

Coburn, 20, spent last term on loan at League One side Bristol Rovers.

After making 27 first team appearances for Boro following his debut in 2021, Coburn scored 10 goals for Joey Barton's Rovers, in a total of 40 appearances in all competitions, and was named the club's young player of the year.