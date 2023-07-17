Last updated on .From the section Burnley

Nathan Redmond scored five goals and provided five assists at Besiktas last season

Newly promoted Premier League side Burnley are in talks to sign winger Nathan Redmond on a free transfer.

The 29-year-old spent last season at Besiktas, scoring five goals and providing five assists in 25 Turkish Super Lig appearances.

Redmond, who has one England cap, previously spent six years at Southampton and three at Norwich.

On Monday, Redmond posted on social media to confirm his departure from Besiktas at the end of his contract.

"From the very first day I arrived, you have shown me nothing but love and support," Redmond wrote on Instagram.

"It's a difficult decision for myself and my family not to return and wear the black and white jersey this season, but in the one season I spent with you guys, I'm forever thankful for the memories, and history we created together."

Meanwhile, BBC Sport understands Borussia Dortmund defender Soumaila Coulibaly's season-long loan move to Turf Moor has collapsed after the two sides could not agree on an obligatory fee at the end of the deal.