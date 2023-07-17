Last updated on .From the section Shrewsbury

Nohan Kenneh played four games for Leeds United in the EFL Trophy between November 2020 and November 2021

Shrewsbury Town have signed midfielder Nohan Kenneh on a season-long loan from Scottish Premiership club Hibernian.

The 20-year-old began his career at Leeds United before moving to Hibs at the end of the 2021-22 season.

He made 38 appearances last term, scoring once, 19 of them during a loan spell at Ross County.

"There were lots of other clubs interested in him which means he is fully invested with us this season," said Town head coach Matt Taylor.

"He is a very athletic, physical player with excellent technical ability who is fully aware of his role within the team and the squad."

Kenneh played for England at age-group level but opted to represent Liberia at senior international level and made his debut against South Africa in March.

Shrewsbury start the new League One season with a home game against Cheltenham on 5 August.

