Asmir Begovic made three appearances for Everton last season, with his sole Premier League outing in a 1-0 win over West Ham last September

Queens Park Rangers have signed goalkeeper Asmir Begovic following his release by Premier League club Everton.

The 36-year-old, who made 10 appearances over the course of a two-year spell with the Toffees, has agreed a one-year contract with the R's.

Begovic has won 63 caps for Bosnia-Herzegovina and has previously played for Stoke, Chelsea and Bournemouth.

QPR had been looking for a new keeper after Seny Dieng joined fellow Championship side Middlesbrough.

"This is a huge signing for QPR and for me personally," boss Gareth Ainsworth told the club website. external-link

"Asmir is going to add so much. People I talk to in the game cannot recommend his professionalism and the leadership he'll bring highly enough.

"He is coming in as our number one."

Begovic becomes QPR's fourth signing of the summer following the additions of Taylor Richards, Paul Smyth and Ziyad Larkeche.

