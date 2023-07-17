Last updated on .From the section Forest Green

Forest Green Rovers have named Southampton's B team boss David Horseman as their new head coach.

He takes over from Hannah Dingley, the first woman to manage a professional men's team in England, who has been in interim charge since 5 July.

Last season, Horseman was Saints first-team coach under boss Ruben Selles.

"I'm grateful to Hannah for holding the fort for the club while we went through the complete recruitment process," said owner Dale Vince.

"Although she did not get the top job this time, it's undoubtedly been a valuable experience and a big step on her career path."

Dingley, who has a Uefa Pro Licence and initiated the club's girls academy which launched in 2021, took charge of the club's first pre-season fixture against non-league Melksham Town and a trip to Ireland.

She will also oversee this week's friendlies against Coventry City and Everton Under-21s, with Horseman and assistant Louis Carey taking up their roles on Thursday.

Previous Rovers boss Duncan Ferguson left the club the day before Dingley was appointed as caretaker, following the team's relegation to League Two.

More to follow.