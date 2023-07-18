Close menu

Euro 2024: Uefa encourages teams to avoid flying between matches to reduce carbon impact

By Tom MallowsBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section European Championship

Italy beat England on penalties at Wembley to win Euro 2020, with the tournament held in cities across Europe to mark the competition's 60th anniversary

Teams at Euro 2024 will be expected to travel to group-stage matches by coach or train instead of flying, to reduce their carbon impact.

European football governing body Uefa says it wants next summer's tournament in Germany to be "the most sustainable European Championship of all time".

Group games have been regionalised to favour travel by land.

Fans will also be offered discounted long-distance train tickets and free access to local public transport.

Flights produce greenhouse gases - mainly carbon dioxide (CO2) - from burning fuel. These gases contribute to climate change.

Uefa hopes to discourage short-haul flights during the group stage by dividing fixtures into three clusters in the north, west and south of the country, meaning travel by rail or road is more practical.

That may change should teams progress through to a knockout game at the other end of the country.

The distance between the most northerly host city, Hamburg, and the most southerly, Munich, is 380 miles.

The plans form part of Uefa's environmental, social and governance strategy, featuring measures to tackle discrimination and promote health and wellbeing.

"This is our chance to lead by example by delivering the tournament to the highest sustainability standards," said Uefa director for social and environmental sustainability Michele Uva.

Systems introduced to combat abuse

A monitoring and reporting system will also be introduced to try and tackle instances of online abuse of players.

In July 2021, England players Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka were racially abused online after the Euro 2020 final defeat by Italy.

The UK Football Policing Unit received 600 reports of racist comments sent to England's black players after the defeat and judged 207 to be criminal.

A study last year by world governing body Fifa and players' union Fifpro also revealed more than 50% of players who played in the semi-finals and final of Euro 2020 and the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations received some kind of abuse online.

A rapid response mechanism to identify instances of discrimination inside stadiums will also be implemented.

"Euro 2024 is intended to be a football festival for all fans, with a focus on sport and bringing together people from all over Europe. We want to show ourselves as a modern, open country with a diverse society," said German federal minister of the interior and sports Nancy Faeser.

"We want to use football as a unifying force to help combat racism and discrimination in sport as well as in other sectors."

Comments

Join the conversation

70 comments

  • Comment posted by Alpha Sigma, today at 14:21

    Thanks for nothing Greta!

  • Comment posted by Alpha Sigma, today at 14:21

    Climate Change is fake

  • Comment posted by Average Cyclist, today at 14:20

    UEFA should schedule games with less travel then

    • Reply posted by Foxes, today at 14:22

      Foxes replied:
      They have regionalised group games, so that is kind of being done

  • Comment posted by Alpha Sigma, today at 14:18

    Will Gianni and his mate Salt Gay be travelling on a whippet bus?

  • Comment posted by Shackletons High Seat Chair, today at 14:16

    Reverting to a tournament comprising 16 teams would go some way to reducing carbon impact.

    • Reply posted by Foxes, today at 14:19

      Foxes replied:
      All about money, more games equals more cash

  • Comment posted by Alpha Sigma, today at 14:16

    I’ll start walking now then shall I? How long will it take?

    • Reply posted by Foxes, today at 14:21

      Foxes replied:
      7 days 2 hours according to google lol

  • Comment posted by wallydog, today at 14:15

    Try telling the premiership who fly to games less that 150 miles away

  • Comment posted by DR1, today at 14:11

    Will never happen. Where was this consideration at the last Euros when they decided to have 11 host countries. Switzerland flew from Azerbaijan to Italy, back to Azerbaijan, then to Denmark and Russia in the space of 2.5 weeks. Virtue Signalling.

  • Comment posted by tridevo, today at 14:08

    In Germany we have a 49 euro ticket per month, which allows you to get on most trains and buses, unfortunately not the Inter City trains (ICE) but it´s worth using if you're planning a trip to Germany

  • Comment posted by Godfrey, today at 14:08

    While they are at it why not scrap the Champions League instead of enlarging it. Then the clubs can concentrate on the domestic leagues and cups instead of ruining them for lower league clubs.

  • Comment posted by hunkyteddy, today at 14:05

    Excellent from UEFA, unlike FIFA who seem fine with tournaments comprising a whole continent

    • Reply posted by DaveM, today at 14:23

      DaveM replied:
      Unlike the FA that have Guernsey & Jersey in steps 4 & 5. With no choice but to fly both ways. That works out at around 10 Tonnes of CO2 per season. Not green at all (very expensive for the supporters)

  • Comment posted by geow93, today at 14:03

    They have the audacity to put this yet organised the 2020 edition across all of Europe?

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 14:03

    If England gets high speed rail then sure! Actually have more train lines accessible for all...not just athletes

  • Comment posted by Kippaxkid12, today at 14:02

    Is this the same UEFA who awarded the last CL final to stadium 35 K outside the City Centre and made 70000 fans bus it there?Very green

  • Comment posted by David McManus, today at 14:01

    But can we stop PL teams from flying in the UK eg Manchester to Nottingham?

    • Reply posted by KevinD, today at 14:23

      KevinD replied:
      No because this is a free country.

  • Comment posted by Word_Vision, today at 14:01

    Every single team will go anyway possible for the MONEY .... Climate change Global warming Sea borne plastics Extinction of species ... I'm afraid football is immune to helping the planet ..... Sad but true

  • Comment posted by The Artist of Arcadia, today at 14:00

    HYPOCRITES !! Did they come up with this in first class on the flight to some luxurious 6* function suite a million miles form any when ??

  • Comment posted by kenzie , today at 13:59

    Maybe these fifa bigwigs might try taking public transport instead of swaning about in limousines

    • Reply posted by hunkyteddy, today at 14:06

      hunkyteddy replied:
      Its not FIFA

  • Comment posted by MM, today at 13:59

    Rank hypocrisy from UEFA. Chelsea v Arsenal in Baku; Chelsea v City in Porto etc etc

    • Reply posted by HP92, today at 14:06

      HP92 replied:
      Valid point but venue is already chosen before the season begins

  • Comment posted by David, today at 13:54

    It’s all very well doing this for Euro 2024, but then having a World cup spread between Mexico, USA and Canada which will involve journeys of thousands of miles

    • Reply posted by hunkyteddy, today at 14:06

      hunkyteddy replied:
      Yes and that is FIFA not UEFA

