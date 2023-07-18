Hampden Park aims to host seventh European final in 2026 or 2027
Last updated on .From the section Scottish
Hampden Park aims to be in the running to host a Uefa club competition final in 2026 or 2027.
The Scottish Football Association (SFA) has registered interest in the Women's Champions League, Europa League and Conference League, with all proposals to be complete by 21 February 2024.
Uefa say its executive committee will appoint the host associations of the eight finals in May 2024.
The national stadium in Glasgow has staged six European finals.
The first was the famous 1960 European Cup final, which Real Madrid won 7-3 against Eintracht Frankfurt, while the most recent was the 2007 Uefa Cup final when Sevilla beat Spanish rivals Espanyol on penalties after a 2-2 draw.
Nine nations are involved at this stage, with Milan and Budapest wanting to host the men's Champions League final.
The bidders are:
Champions League final
- Hungary: Budapest - Puskas Arena
- Italy: Milan - Stadio San Siro
Women's Champions League final
- Germany: Gelsenkirchen or Munich or Stuttgart
- Norway: Oslo - Ullevaal Stadion
- Scotland: Glasgow - Hampden Park
Europa League final
- Germany: Dusseldorf or Frankfurt or Gelsenkirchen or Leipzig or Stuttgart
- Romania: Bucharest - National Arena
- Scotland: Glasgow - Hampden Park
- Turkey: Istanbul - Besiktas or Fenerbahce or Galatasaray
Europa Conference League final
- Germany: Leipzig - Leipzig Stadium
- Israel: Jerusalem - Teddy Stadium
- Norway: Oslo - Ullevaal Stadion
- Scotland: Glasgow - Hampden Park
- Switzerland: Geneve - Stade de Geneve
- Turkey: Istanbul - Besiktas JK or Fenerbahce or Galatasaray
- A gripping twist on a classic cat-and-mouse story: Watch all episodes of We Hunt Together on BBC iPlayer
- Can you crack the code to open the safe? Put your code-breaking skills to the test in this brainteaser