Midfielder Dan Kemp scored nine goals during a loan spell with Hartlepool last season, winning League Two player of the month in February

Swindon Town have signed midfielder Dan Kemp on a season-long loan from MK Dons.

The 24-year-old has made 16 appearances for the League Two side since joining the club in January 2022.

Kemp, who spent his youth career with Chelsea and then West Ham, played the second half of the 2022-23 season on loan at Hartlepool United, where he scored nine goals in 16 games.

He will be unavailable to play against MK Dons this season.

"He's a very, very promising player," Swindon head coach Michael Flynn told BBC Radio Wiltshire.

"He had a fantastic loan period at the end of last season with Hartlepool, scoring double figures and assists, and with his ability and his upbringing where he came through we've got a player on our hands because now he's grown into that, he's 24.

"As soon as we said we were interested he didn't want to go anywhere else, he wanted to come here, which again tells me he's the right fit."

