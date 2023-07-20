Can you name the superstars to play in America before Lionel Messi?
Last updated on .From the section Football
Lionel Messi has become the latest big-name player to move to the United States, with the Argentine signing up to represent Inter Miami through to 2025.
He follows an illustrious group of foreign players who have made the switch to play for American and Canadian clubs in Major League Soccer and the North American Soccer League.
We have put together a list of 38 of the highest-profile men's players to play at the elite level in North America and we would like you to name them, using the clues provided...
Can you name these big-name foreign players to play in America and Canada?
|Rank
|Hint
|Answers
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|19
|20
|21
|22
|23
|24
|25
|26
|27
|28
|29
|30
|31
|32
|33
|34
|35
|36
|37
|38
- Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - follow your team and sign up for notifications in the BBC Sport app to make sure you never miss a moment