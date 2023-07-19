Last updated on .From the section Barnsley

Liam Roberts joined Middlesbrough last season but was limited to only five first-team games

Middlesbrough have loaned goalkeeper Liam Roberts to Barnsley for the forthcoming League One season.

The 28-year-old joined Boro from Northampton in June 2022, and played back-up to Manchester City loanee Zack Steffen last season.

Before his move to Teesside, Roberts was a regular at both Walsall and the Cobblers, playing 218 senior games.

"He is a player who has experience of playing and excelling in the EFL," chief executive Khaled El-Ahmad said. external-link

The Tykes lost Brad Collins to Coventry City for an undisclosed fee, but did sign ex-Hartlepool United goalkeeper Ben Killip earlier this month.

