Onome Ebi (left) plays her club football for Levante Las Planas in Spain's top division, Liga F

Nigeria defender Onome Ebi says she is still loving her football at the age of 40 as she embarks on a sixth appearance at the Women's World Cup - a record for an African player.

The centre-back and caps centurion has played for 10 clubs in a career spanning 23 years.

"I enjoy what I do and setting records, and to get a chance to play in my sixth World Cup feels unreal," Ebi tells BBC Sport Africa.

"All my hard work and dedication is paying off and it feels good."

After making her debut at the 2003 World Cup in the United States at the age of 20, she has become a mainstay of the Super Falcons' defence, also playing in the 2007, 2011, 2015 and 2019 tournaments.

At the finals in France in 2019, Ebi became the first African player - man or woman - to appear at the World Cup five times.

"At my first World Cup, in 2003, I never ever imagined that I would be playing in my sixth. This is like a dream come true," she added.

An African record breaker

Three other players have travelled to the Women's World Cup six times, with two of them - Brazil's Marta and Christine Sinclair of Canada - also at this year's tournament in Australia and New Zealand. Japan's Homare Sawa played at her sixth and final World Cup tournament in 2015.

However, none of those players can match the all-time record held by Brazil midfielder Formiga, who appeared at seven consecutive tournaments between 1995 and 2019.

"It takes more than 20 years of playing top football to play in six tournaments. It's huge," said Ebi.

"When you're dedicated and disciplined, it can take you beyond your wildest imagination."

Ebi's experience, dependability and influence are hugely beneficial to a Nigeria side in a tough group at the World Cup

As she extends her African record, Ebi remains as important to the team as she ever has been.

A rock at the back and an immeasurable influence on those around her, she has also developed into an attacking threat from set-pieces.

"I love this game and I always wanted to give my best and continue for as long as possible," she says.

"I have managed to stay relevant in the team through sheer hard work."

The much-travelled Ebi joined Spanish top-flight side Levante Las Planas last September, her 10th professional club.

A combined seven-year spell with Omidiran and Bayelsa Queens in Nigeria was followed by time with Swedish clubs Pitea and Djurgarden.

Successful stints in Turkey followed from 2011 to 2013 before she returned to Sweden to play for Sunnana SK.

Three years with Chinese club Henan Jianye between 2017 and 2020 came in between two successful spells at Belarusian club FC Minsk, where she won four domestic titles before leaving in November 2021.

The seven-time Women's Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) participant and a four-time winner of the continental showpiece was part of the Nigeria team beaten in last year's Wafcon semi-finals in Morocco.

American coach Randy Waldrum and the Super Falcons squad came under intense criticism following their performance in North Africa.

Friendly defeats by Mexico and Costa Rica followed before Nigeria produced a dominant display to beat World Cup co-hosts New Zealand 3-0 in April.

That win restored hope before the team's opening group fixture, a 0-0 draw with Canada. in which Sinclair missed a penalty.

Ebi was an unused substitute but will have further opportunities to extend her record when Nigeria face Australia on 27 July and the Republic of Ireland Ireland four days later.

'We have a huge chance'

The build-up to the tournament in Australia and New Zealand has been plagued by payment rows involving coach Waldrum, the players and the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF).

Local media reports had suggested the squad plans to boycott World Cup matches should the NFF not adhere to an agreement to give the players 30% of the tournament revenue it receives from organisers Fifa.

The NFF says it will no longer share that 30% since, for the first time, Fifa is paying each individual World Cup player a minimum of $30,000 for participating in the group stage.

Team captain Ebi has since taken to social media to deny any boycott is being considered.

Nigeria must escape a tough group before striving to win a World Cup knockout game for the first time but Ebi believes they can soar above any off-field issues and their initial opponents.

"We have a huge chance and all it takes to do very well in the tournament," she says.

"When it comes to experience, speedy players, young players, strong players - we have all it takes to make a difference."

Nigeria are the only African nation to have been ever-present at all eight World Cup tournaments since the inaugural edition in 1991.

Their best performance came when they reached the quarter-finals in the USA in 1999, while they also reached the knockout stage in 2019, losing 3-0 to Germany in the last 16.

"With the calibre of players we have, our fans should expect a lot from us," accepts Ebi. "We are ready to give all we've got to make this one of our best."

Even at 40, the veteran is ready to lay everything on the line for her country.