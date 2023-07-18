Last updated on .From the section Coventry

Joel Latibeaudiere scored twice for Swansea last season

Coventry City have signed defender Joel Latibeaudiere following the expiry of his contract with Swansea City.

The Sky Blues will still have to pay an undisclosed compensation fee for the Jamaica international, thought to be about £500,000.

The 23-year-old, who has agreed a four-year deal, moved to south Wales from Manchester City in October 2020.

He made 37 appearances for Swansea last season, including the 3-3 draw at the Coventry Building Society Arena.

"Joel is a composed, ball-playing centre-half, who has experience of playing in the Championship and also internationally," said Sky Blues boss Mark Robins.

"He's a versatile defender who fits in with our style of play and is an important signing for us."

Latibeaudiere is Coventry's fourth summer signing since losing to Luton Town in the Championship play-off final at Wembley following Ellis Sims, Tatsuhiro Sakamoto and goalkeeper Brad Collins.

Born in Doncaster, he played for England up to under-20 level before switching his international allegiance to Jamaica.

The Sky Blues start the new season with a trip to Leicester City, who were relegated from the Premier League, on 5 August.

