England players will pause discussions over performance-related bonuses until after this summer's Women's World Cup.

Players for some nations are set to receive bonuses from the tournament but as things stand the Lionesses will not.

"We are disappointed that a resolution has still not been achieved," the players said in a statement shared by stand-in captain Millie Bright external-link .

The FA and Professional Footballers' Association have held talks over the issue this month.

England face Haiti on Saturday (10:30 BST) in their first Group D match in the tournament.

More to follow.