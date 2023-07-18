Close menu

Andre Onana: Manchester United agree deal for Inter Milan goalkeeper

By Simon StoneBBC Sport

Andre Onana won the Italian Cup last season and was a three-time Eredivisie champion at previous club Ajax

Manchester United have agreed a £47.2m (55m euros) deal for Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana.

The Old Trafford club will pay £43.8m up front for the Cameroon player, with an additional £3.4m in add-ons.

United hope he will be able to join them on their upcoming tour of the United States - although they have to arrange a visa for the 27-year-old.

Manager Erik ten Hag moved for the keeper at the end of the season after previously working with him at Ajax.

He will join on a five-year contract, with the option for a sixth.

Ten Hag feels Onana can be a significant addition to United's squad and his pursuit of a new goalkeeper prompted David de Gea to turn down a new contract offer.

De Gea was United's first-choice keeper for the past 12 years, making 545 appearances after joining the club under Sir Alex Ferguson.

The Spaniard's 190 clean sheets are a club record for a goalkeeper.

Onana spent seven and a half years at Ajax before moving to Inter in July 2022 on a free transfer.

He kept eight clean sheets in 24 Serie A games as Inter finished third and no team scored past him in 13 of their matches in the Champions League last season - the most of any goalkeeper in the competition.

He played against Manchester City in the Champions League final in June as Inter lost 1-0.

Onana will be United's second signing of the summer after the arrival of midfielder Mason Mount from Chelsea for an initial £55m.

The keeper retired from international football in December after falling out with Cameroon boss Rigobert Song at the World Cup.

  • Comment posted by Cariadoc, today at 13:24

    Some commenters just can't stnd to see United doing something right for a change. Two good players in now, both upgrades who fit ETH's tactics well. A striker next, and maybe, if sales allow, a replacement for Maguire and/or someone like Amrabat to shore up the midfield. Will still be a way to go, but that'll be good foundations to build on next summer.

    • Reply posted by Red79, today at 13:28

      Red79 replied:
      Finally a comment on here from someone who talks sense!!

  • Comment posted by Richard, today at 13:14

    Hell of a win for Inter. Signed for free summer 2022 then £47m 12 months later.

    • Reply posted by zookeepersboot, today at 13:16

      zookeepersboot replied:
      Fools and their money are soon parted.

  • Comment posted by Dai Quietly, today at 13:20

    I reckon Harry Maguire can put quite a few past this fella

    • Reply posted by One4All, today at 13:45

      One4All replied:
      If Harry's still here in new season then you may as well put him in goal while Onana does his job

  • Comment posted by Woo87, today at 13:17

    Here we go, 2 weeks a go the HYS where all about how amazing this guy was now he's signed for United he's suddenly rubbish, overrated and overpriced. You internet addicts are hilarious.

  • Comment posted by mike, today at 13:23

    Great business by Inter get him on a free a year ago £40 PLUS million a year later

    • Reply posted by Woo87, today at 13:26

      Woo87 replied:
      Terrible business to sell your keeper that got you to a Champions League final! Most football fans care about winning, not profits.... are you a football fan or an accountant?

  • Comment posted by KARL05, today at 13:19

    Typical ManUtd hierarchy. Knew for months while Rangnick was interim manager that they were going to appoint TenHag in the summer so could’ve easily approached Onana as well and got him for FREE. Their incompetence outweighs good decisions.

    • Reply posted by Dave, today at 13:38

      Dave replied:
      Appoint him before his amazing performances at Inter - not unless they had a magic sports almanac.

  • Comment posted by Sean Blair, today at 13:20

    He already has experience in losing major trophies to Man City, he’ll fit right in.

    • Reply posted by bagfast, today at 13:45

      bagfast replied:
      Prob won’t play each other for a year or so when you get relegated

  • Comment posted by Sir Alex, today at 13:14

    Definitely didn't see this coming. (How many BBC articles has it taken?)

    • Reply posted by Red79, today at 13:19

      Red79 replied:
      Nearly as many as they took on Rice to Arsenal I'm guessing

  • Comment posted by Woo87, today at 13:15

    Good price excited to see how he does, it's a different level of scrutiny completely when playing for United than any other club but I think Onana has the backbone to deal with it. Good deal for United on the face of it but we NEED a quality striker if we want to do big things next season.

    • Reply posted by howaythelads, today at 13:22

      howaythelads replied:
      Do you really think 47m is a good price?

  • Comment posted by Uncle Badger, today at 13:29

    So ETH’s plan is to sign everyone he previously managed at Ajax?

    • Reply posted by shamseyy, today at 13:32

      shamseyy replied:
      And call the club Ajax Utd eventually

  • Comment posted by moonsorrow999, today at 13:25

    Cue the multiple terrible 'Oh nanana' jokes..

    • Reply posted by kaiyo_penguin, today at 13:31

      kaiyo_penguin replied:
      What's his name?

  • Comment posted by Percy, today at 13:20

    I have seen a video and I must say he needs to invest in some super glue. The amount of shots that just bounce straight off him instead of him holding the ball or pushing it wide was quite frightening.
    I hope ETH knows what he’s doing because I’m pretty sure there are better keepers out there, I fancied the chap from Portugal who was talked about for some time, oh well time will tell.

    • Reply posted by Viking, today at 13:28

      Viking replied:
      Ronaldo in the net??

  • Comment posted by lex, today at 13:35

    Rangers get Jack Butland for free and Man Utd spend nearly 50 million on a goalie that was banned for a year reduced to 9 months and has now given up international football due to disciplinary issues.....good luck united....lol. Gers did well on that one.

    • Reply posted by Winners And Sinners, today at 14:02

      Winners And Sinners replied:
      I can see Man Utd fans putting their hands over their face and shouting "O NANA!!!!" everytime Man Utd's opponents score.

  • Comment posted by Natmaster, today at 13:21

    I hope they are signing him for more than just his ability with his feet. If he's a good shot stopper as well then he could be the answer.

    • Reply posted by Dark Star, today at 13:32

      Dark Star replied:
      Defence in front of him needs to improve, as it left de Gea exposed too often; hence all his great saves.

  • Comment posted by Nolberto Goaliola, today at 13:24

    I am surprised we didn't hear about this one earlier.

  • Comment posted by Phil, today at 13:15

    Great signing, has improved dramatically over last 2/3 seasons and will offer that dynamic ten hag seeks as he has good distribution ability with his feet - the modern way for top keepers these days.

  • Comment posted by chris13, today at 13:24

    The Cameroon cat!!!

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 14:04

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      Wonder which type, a 'tiger' or a 'pussy'?

  • Comment posted by Philemon Grover , today at 13:24

    Ten Hag is getting is imprint onto the united team

    • Reply posted by Wabaloolah, today at 13:33

      Wabaloolah replied:
      Yes essentially Ajax from 2 years ago

  • Comment posted by Oddbod, today at 13:50

    Welcome aboard Onana, don't worry about a thing Rio will show you around.

  • Comment posted by calmyourham, today at 13:15

    Looks like EtH really is getting the gang back together.

