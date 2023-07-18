Peter Kioso: Peterborough United sign Rotherham United defender on loan
Peterborough United have signed Rotherham defender Peter Kioso on a season-long loan.
The 23-year-old made 13 appearances for the Millers last season after joining them from Luton Town.
He is the fifth signing made by Posh since they lost their League One play-off semi-final against Sheffield Wednesday on penalties.
"Peter is someone we have had our eye on for a while," boss Darren Ferguson told the Peterborough website.
"Fortunately he can play in three different positions, he can play right back in a back four, right-wing back in a back three and a right-sided centre back in a back three.
"He is athletic, quick, strong, a great character and has good experience of both League One and the Championship - and most recently the Championship with Rotherham."
Kioso has had previous loan spells with Bolton, Northampton and MK Dons - during his time with Luton.
"I have been involved for Rotherham so fitness-wise I am fine, I can settle quickly and I am looking forward to it," he said.
