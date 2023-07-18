Last updated on .From the section Derby

Bradley Johnson has made almost 700 appearances during his career

Former Derby County midfielder Bradley Johnson has returned to the club in a coaching role within their academy.

Johnson, 36, will also be eligible to appear as an over-age player for their under-21 side in Premier League 2.

He played 140 games for the club between 2015 and 2019 before joining Blackburn Rovers.

Last season Johnson made 45 appearances for MK Dons and was named interim boss for a Carabao Cup tie against Leicester City in December.

He was released by the League Two club when his contract expired at the end of June.

"As an experienced player across both the Premier League and EFL throughout his career, Bradley has significant experience that he can pass on to our Academy players, primarily the Under-21s," said Rams academy manager Matt Hale.

"This can come in many different ways: by driving standards, setting an example every single day or simply having discussions with the players both in training and match situations. He also has a clear understanding of what is required and expected as a player to play for Derby County at first-team level."