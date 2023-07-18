Last updated on .From the section Wycombe

Joe Low scored for Walsall in a 1-1 draw with Leyton Orient in February

Wycombe Wanderers have signed former Bristol City defender Joe Low following a trial at Adams Park.

The 21-year-old Wales Under-21 international only made two appearances for the Robins but played 16 games on loan at Walsall last season.

Chairboys boss Matt Bloomfield saw Low, who is 6ft 5ins tall, in action against previous club Colchester in February.

"Joe's a player with a lot of potential and he's done really well during his time with us this summer," he said. external-link

Low, who is Wycombe's sixth signing since the end of last season, was called into the senior Wales squad for games against Armenia and Turkey last month but has yet to win his first cap.

Details of his contract have not been disclosed by the club.

