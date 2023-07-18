Mauro Bandeira: Arsenal midfielder joins Colchester United on season-long loan
Colchester United have signed Arsenal's teenage Portuguese midfielder Mauro Bandeira on a season-long loan deal.
The 19-year-old played three times for Arsenal Under-21 in the EFL Trophy last season after signing his first professional contract a year ago.
Bandeira is U's boss Ben Garner's fourth signing of the summer ahead of the new League Two season.
He is the second loan player from a Premier League club to arrive following Crystal Palace goalkeeper Owen Goodman.
Southampton defender Nico Lawrence is another season-long loanee, while Ellis Iandolo has joined permanently from Swindon Town.
