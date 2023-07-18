Close menu

Moises Caicedo: Brighton reject £70m Chelsea bid for Ecuador midfielder

By Simon StoneBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Brighton

Moises Caicedo playing for Brighton
Caicedo helped Brighton finish sixth in the Premier League last season

Brighton have rejected a second Chelsea bid, believed to be about £70m, for midfielder Moises Caicedo.

The Ecuador international asked to leave Brighton in January amid interest from Arsenal.

Brighton refused and Caicedo subsequently signed a new contract in March that runs to 2027.

However, he remains of huge interest to a number of Premier League clubs, with Chelsea most keen to sign the 21-year-old.

Chelsea are scheduled to meet Brighton in the opening game of the Premier League's six-team pre-season tournament in Philadelphia on Saturday.

Caicedo will travel to the US direct from Ecuador having been given extra time off, while Brighton's squad will fly out on Tuesday.

He joined Brighton from Ecuadorian side Independiente del Valle for a reported £4.5m in February 2021 but did not play that season.

Caicedo spent the first half of the 2021-22 season on loan with Beerschot in Belgium before Brighton recalled him in January 2022.

He made his Premier League debut in April 2022 and has played 53 times for Brighton, scoring twice.

Caicedo helped Brighton finish sixth in the Premier League last season as they secured a Europa League group-stage spot.

Comments

Join the conversation

170 comments

  • Comment posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 15:11

    Brighton are in their rights to charge whatever fee they want and if Chelsea don't like it they can look else.

    • Reply posted by Killingholme_Clay , today at 15:38

      Killingholme_Clay replied:
      .....where

  • Comment posted by Paulverine - keep 606 alive, today at 15:19

    Brighton are so well-run in this area. You can fully expect them to sell Caicedo for £85m+, then unearth another £4m-£8m gem who they sell in a season or two for another £50m or so...

    • Reply posted by Mark , today at 15:31

      Mark replied:
      What did they pay for Mac Alister?

  • Comment posted by M1, today at 15:14

    Go on Brighton. The so called smaller clubs now don't have to accept financial bullying from the bigger ones and can hold out for a decent price on their own terms.

    • Reply posted by Redbobby4president, today at 15:19

      Redbobby4president replied:
      The “smaller” clubs do it to the teams below them. Those clubs in turn do the same thing to the clubs below them etc. It’s not just the big clubs that are guilty of this.

  • Comment posted by Chris Filby, today at 15:13

    £105m for Declan Rice... that seems to be the benchmark here.

    • Reply posted by Dayly Maly littery siEty, today at 15:16

      Dayly Maly littery siEty replied:
      Indeed - wasn't that long ago someone paid £80m for Maguire. Age and talent he's worth same as Rice.

  • Comment posted by Ian Sankey, today at 15:18

    if Rice is £100m, Moises is at least £120m

    • Reply posted by calmyourham, today at 15:28

      calmyourham replied:
      Yeah, it's called the Chelsea Tax.

  • Comment posted by Gunner, today at 15:16

    More spending by the ffp cheats.

    Wonders never cease

    • Reply posted by madmicky, today at 15:17

      madmicky replied:
      Sorry you must be mistaken, Chelsea bid for him not Man Utd. Please keep up

  • Comment posted by LOLatyourteam, today at 15:14

    If rice pudding is worth £105 million then this guy is worth the same if not more, he's younger and also the better player.

    • Reply posted by Lets Agree To Disagree, today at 15:17

      Lets Agree To Disagree replied:
      But he has played far, far less games in the PL than Rice so is more of a risk at this stage.

  • Comment posted by Lets Agree To Disagree, today at 15:16

    The 70M that Chelsea offered on the face of it is more than a fair price, but Brighton knows, from the Enzo Fernández signing, that Chelsea will eventually cave in and pay up rather than do the smart thing and walk away. Hence Brighton continues to hold their ground and keep requesting a price that is way over what the player is truly worth.

    • Reply posted by AppleTVL, today at 15:23

      AppleTVL replied:
      It’s got absolutely nothing to do with a fair price. He’s not for sale, Brighton don’t want to sell him, the price is 100% punitive, it’s designed to be restrictive, it’s designed to chase Chelsea away. They haven’t named a price, so don’t believe the clickbait. Bloom may well have a huge figure in his head that could get him, but he’s more interested in having another quality player for Europe

  • Comment posted by Cole, today at 15:12

    Good on Brighton for not getting pushed around by a 'bigger' (i.e. richer) club.

    • Reply posted by Mike Torrinos Cellphone Battery, today at 15:46

      Mike Torrinos Cellphone Battery replied:
      They're under no pressure to sell having already made a mint on several players in last couple of seasons. Also, Chelsea have proved they have more money than sense.
      I'm disappointed the player wants to go there, could ruin his career.

  • Comment posted by ProperFootballTeam, today at 15:15

    Brighton should actually put a £120m price tag onto Caicedo.

    Chelsea did pay the full release clause of £106m+ for Fernandez, so should expect to pay at least some 10%+ more (totally self-inflicted inflation) this next one (and then even further for the signings after next too….).

  • Comment posted by chanasnakepit, today at 15:14

    Defo not worth that much. Don’t blame Brighton for getting at least 10-15mill more. Chelsea will prob bid that aswell.

    • Reply posted by Dayly Maly littery siEty, today at 15:23

      Dayly Maly littery siEty replied:
      Have watched him and Rice at the Amex and London stadium (tragiccally support both teams). Caicedo is more of a 'dynamo' and has real talent - Rice good too. Not an awful lot in it tbh but on potential the sky's the limit for Caicedo.

  • Comment posted by Liquidator, today at 15:22

    Instead of the so called big clubs paying mega money for players, why don't they scout them for themselves

    • Reply posted by badwolf stroud, today at 15:26

      badwolf stroud replied:
      He is a good player, but no way is he worth £70,000,000, God bless Chelsea and their Saudi sugar dadies

  • Comment posted by Liquidator, today at 15:14

    Move on. Brighton are trying to have Chelsea's pants down

    • Reply posted by lukiebadger, today at 15:26

      lukiebadger replied:
      easily done

  • Comment posted by geow93, today at 15:20

    What happened to that £106m wonder signing in January in this very position?

  • Comment posted by VARIsTrash, today at 15:13

    Never going to get 70m for him, not sure who Chelsea think they are but seem to think they can negotiate what they want, big Todd completely out of his depth lol

    • Reply posted by Spoons, today at 15:44

      Spoons replied:
      Chelsea have made an offer for a player and it has been rejected, a common enough outcome. Your post is just waffle.

  • Comment posted by Joe, today at 15:25

    Caicedo has Europa football with Brighton a new contract and first name on the starting 11. Why not stay for another year? Who knows might even get champions league next season!

    • Reply posted by Green1878, today at 15:30

      Green1878 replied:
      1. BHA pay him £60k a week. He can get double that at Chelsea
      2. BHA now have the pressure of games abroad. That cause a good West Ham team to finish in the bottom half. Burnley did the same 5 years ago. Normally, smaller squads who get into Europe and then have their best players picked (like Mac Allister) finish bottom half that season.
      3. He is one ACL injury away from not getting his big move

  • Comment posted by One Nil Down, today at 15:22

    He can stay at Brighton then. No problem.

    • Reply posted by AppleTVL, today at 15:26

      AppleTVL replied:
      That’s what Brighton want lol! You sound like you think Brighton needs the money! They don’t

  • Comment posted by lawman, today at 15:13

    Brighton are obviously holding out for more dosh for this seagull going on the Rice transfer.
    Eventually he will fly off.
    Shred business by Bloom and co.

  • Comment posted by Alpha Sigma, today at 15:27

    What happened to teams bringing up players from the youth teams and giving them a chance

    The need for instant glory has taken over

    It’s all about the money, money money!

    What’s happening to the game we all love?

    • Reply posted by Mark , today at 15:30

      Mark replied:
      You just mentioned it yourself. Money.money,money......

  • Comment posted by Harry, today at 15:28

    I don't know what's worse - us offering £70m for Caicedo, or Brighton declining it because they know we'll offer more!

    - A Chelsea Fan

