Tom Hamer made 44 appearances for Burton last season

Burton Albion defender Tom Hamer has signed a new two-year contract with the League One club.

The 23-year-old has played 115 games for the Brewers since joining them from Oldham Athletic in January 2021.

He can operate in either full-back role and has seven goals for the club.

"Tom had interest elsewhere but after a lot of conversations but he decided that this is the best place to spend the next two years of his career," said Burton boss Dino Maamria.

