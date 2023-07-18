Close menu
Champions League qualifier: Captain Tomas Cosgrove 'fully believes' Larne can beat Helsinki

Tomas Cosgrove
Cosgrove will be playing at his former home of Solitude on Wednesday night
Venue: Solitude, Belfast Date: Wednesday, 19 July Kick-off: 19:30 BST
Coverage: Live text commentary and match report on the BBC Sport website

Captain Tomas Cosgrove is hugely upbeat about Larne's chances of winning the first Champions League tie in the club's history.

The Irish Premiership champions trail Finnish champions HJK Helsinki 1-0 from last week's first leg of their first qualifying round.

Cosgrove believes Larne proved they have enough quality to win the second leg, which will be played at Solitude, home of Belfast side Cliftonville.

"I fully believe," said Cosgrove.

"I said that last week as well. We are not coming here just to make up the numbers and we proved that we are able to compete at that level. Hopefully we can do it again on Wednesday night.

"To be honest, we heard all the talk about them winning five or six [in the first leg] but inside we knew how hard we were working, the tactical analysis we were doing and the work we had done on how to stop them hurting us.

"Hopefully the game plan will work again, but we know that everyone has to be at the top of their game if we are to get a win. Hopefully we can do it."

Larne suffered the worst possible start to their first Champions League adventure in Helsinki last Wednesday when they conceded a penalty after just 62 seconds.

Striker Andy Ryan came close to equalising for Larne in the first leg
Bojan Radulovic scored his spot-kick and that proved to be the only goal in a match in which Larne looked a lot more threatening in the second half, coming close to equalising twice through Leroy Millar as well as through Lee Bonis and Andy Ryan.

"We had our chances and were a bit disappointed that we didn't take one of them. There wasn't really much in the game apart from the penalty," continued Cosgrove.

"I know they had a lot of possession but, as we have seen over the last couple of years, you can have lots of possession and not do anything with it.

"We learnt not to be over-awed in certain situations. That was a first game in European competition for a lot of our boys and it was the Champions League, where you are playing the best of the best, the champions of their country.

"There is not much of a difference in the technical aspects of the game, it is the movement and speed of the game that increases. If you make a mistake, as we saw last week, you are punished very quickly."

Cosgrove wants an Irish League first for Larne

As well as seeing them reach the second round of qualifying for the Champions League, victory over HJK would also guarantee Larne at least a Europa Conference League play-off spot.

It is a route Linfield followed last season and ultimately came within seconds of becoming the first team from the Irish League to qualify for the group stages of a European competition - something Cosgrove is determined Larne will do.

"You saw Linfield last year and I'll make no bones about it, I was sitting in the house watching it and I didn't want them to be the team to do it," he said.

"I want Larne to be the first team to do it because I have an involvement. You want that prize at the end of the day and it is a massive carrot for us and the club.

"And, who knows, if you go through this round, who is to say you cannot go through another round? And you are guaranteed that place. Anything can happen in these sorts of games and we are obviously looking forward to it as there is a massive, massive prize at the end of it."

Helsinki have changed their manager since last week's first leg, with Toni Koskela dismissed and replaced by his assistant Toni Korkeakunnas.

