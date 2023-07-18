Last updated on .From the section Tranmere

Ethan Bristow started all 46 of Tranmere Rovers' League Two games in 2022-23

Minnesota United have signed Tranmere Rovers left-back Ethan Bristow for an undisclosed fee on a deal until the end of 2025.

The 21-year-old was ever-present in League Two for Rovers last season after joining from Reading.

The Loons are 10th in the MLS Western Conference with 12 games remaining.

"He's not afraid of physical contact in the game but he also has a good footballing brain," United head coach Adrian Heath told the club website. external-link

