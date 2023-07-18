Last updated on .From the section Salford City

Curtis Tilt (right) has won two caps for Jamaica

League Two side Salford City have signed Wigan Athletic defender Curtis Tilt on a two-year contract.

The 31-year-old had three loan spells with the Latics before joining permanently in January 2022.

"The gaffer said he wants me to come in and be a voice, be a big part of the changing room and help direct us to the targets that we really want to hit," he told the club website. external-link

"I can try and bring some guidance to the younger lads."

Tilt was under contract at Wigan but neither club has mentioned whether a fee has been paid for the centre-back.

