Curtis Tilt: Salford City sign Wigan Athletic defender on two-year deal
Last updated on .From the section Salford City
League Two side Salford City have signed Wigan Athletic defender Curtis Tilt on a two-year contract.
The 31-year-old had three loan spells with the Latics before joining permanently in January 2022.
"The gaffer said he wants me to come in and be a voice, be a big part of the changing room and help direct us to the targets that we really want to hit," he told the club website.
"I can try and bring some guidance to the younger lads."
Tilt was under contract at Wigan but neither club has mentioned whether a fee has been paid for the centre-back.
