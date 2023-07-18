Last updated on .From the section Leeds United

Gretar Steinsson (right) spent one year as Tottenham Hotspur's performance director

Leeds United have appointed Gretar Steinsson as their technical director.

The 41-year-old spent the past year working as performance director at Premier League side Tottenham.

Former Bolton and Iceland defender Steinsson has also had a spell as Everton's head of recruitment.

"We believe he will be a fantastic part of a new look team, which has been assembled to support [manager] Daniel Farke as we look to rebuild," chief executive Angus Kinnear said. external-link

Leeds have also promoted Adam Underwood to head of football operations at the Championship side.

The restructuring comes after the club's £170m takeover by 49ers Enterprises was formally approved by the English Football League on Monday.