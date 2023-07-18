Last updated on .From the section European Football

Serge Gnabry scored a hat-trick for Bayern against Rottach-Egern

If Bayern Munich's first game of pre-season is anything to go by they might not need Tottenham striker Harry Kane - having beaten Rottach-Egern 27-0.

Thirteen players got on the score sheet, with Jamal Musiala, Mathys Tel and Marcel Sabitzer grabbing five each.

Sabitzer, who was on loan at Manchester United last season, scored his five goals in 22 second-half minutes.

It was 18-0 at half-time before amateur side Rottach-Egern limited Bayern to nine goals after the break.

Serge Gnabry, with a hat-trick, Alphonso Davies, Konrad Laimer, Noussair Mazraoui, Dayot Upamecano, Leroy Sane, Raphael Guerreiro, Ryan Gravenberch, Kingsley Coman and Sadio Mane were the other players to score.

Bayern, who have been linked with Kane this summer, beat the same opposition 23-0 in 2019.