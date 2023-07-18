Last updated on .From the section Scottish League Cup

Harry Milne (centre) scored Partick Thistle's winner after Dundee United took the lead

Partick Thistle consigned Dundee United to a second Viaplay Cup group-stage defeat within four days.

Jim Goodwin's side were beaten by League 2 newcomers Spartans on Saturday and this time lost 2-1 at home to one of their Scottish Championship rivals.

Motherwell were held in a 3-3 thriller away to Queen of the South but took the penalty shoot-out bonus point.

Championship winners Dundee edged fourth-tier Bonnyrigg Rose Athletic by the only goal of the game.

More to follow.

Scottish League Cup scores

Group A: Alloa Athletic 1-2 Stirling Albion, Ayr Utd 1-0 Stenhousemuir

Group B: Dundee Utd 1-2 Partick Thistle, Spartans 1-2 Falkirk

Group C: Cove Rangers 5-2 Clyde, Hamilton Academical 1-0 Brechin City

Group D: Greenock Morton 3-0 Stranraer

Group E: Bonnyrigg Rose Athletic 0-1 Dundee, Dumbarton 2-1 Inverness CT

Group F: Dunfermline Athletic 4-0 Annan Athletic, Raith Rovers 2-0 Albion Rovers

Group G: East Fife 3-1 Elgin City, Queen of the South 3-3 Motherwell

Group H: Montrose 1-2 Forfar Athletic