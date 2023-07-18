Close menu

Viaplay Cup: Partick Thistle send Dundee Utd to second group loss as Motherwell draw in Dumfries

Partick Thistle's Harry Milne (centre) celebrates
Harry Milne (centre) scored Partick Thistle's winner after Dundee United took the lead

Partick Thistle consigned Dundee United to a second Viaplay Cup group-stage defeat within four days.

Jim Goodwin's side were beaten by League 2 newcomers Spartans on Saturday and this time lost 2-1 at home to one of their Scottish Championship rivals.

Motherwell were held in a 3-3 thriller away to Queen of the South but took the penalty shoot-out bonus point.

Championship winners Dundee edged fourth-tier Bonnyrigg Rose Athletic by the only goal of the game.

More to follow.

Scottish League Cup scores

Group A: Alloa Athletic 1-2 Stirling Albion, Ayr Utd 1-0 Stenhousemuir

Group B: Dundee Utd 1-2 Partick Thistle, Spartans 1-2 Falkirk

Group C: Cove Rangers 5-2 Clyde, Hamilton Academical 1-0 Brechin City

Group D: Greenock Morton 3-0 Stranraer

Group E: Bonnyrigg Rose Athletic 0-1 Dundee, Dumbarton 2-1 Inverness CT

Group F: Dunfermline Athletic 4-0 Annan Athletic, Raith Rovers 2-0 Albion Rovers

Group G: East Fife 3-1 Elgin City, Queen of the South 3-3 Motherwell

Group H: Montrose 1-2 Forfar Athletic

