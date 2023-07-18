Close menu

Stenhousemuir's Matthew Aitken taken to hospital after defeat by Ayr United

Matthew Aitken in action against St Johnstone on Saturday
Stenhousemuir striker Matthew Aitken was taken to hospital after his side's 1-0 loss to Ayr United in their Scottish League Cup Group A meeting.

Aitken, who signed for the club in May, suffered what the club describe as a "painful throat injury" and was treated pitch side by paramedics.

The 25-year-old was subbed off in the 61st minute and was taken to hospital "as a precaution"

The club say they will give an update on the player as soon as possible.

