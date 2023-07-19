Last updated on .From the section Sheff Utd

Benie Traore made his Ivory Coast Under-23 debut in March

Sheffield United have signed Benie Traore from Swedish club Hacken for an undisclosed fee.

The 20-year-old, who scored 23 goals in 54 games for Hacken, has agreed a four-year contract.

He is the leading scorer in the Swedish top flight this season with 12 goals in 14 matches.

United have signed midfielder Anis Slimane from Brondby and defender Yasser Larouci on loan from Troyes this summer.

Hacken sporting director Martin Ericsson said: "We are happy and proud of the development that he has had with us, that is the basis for this historic sale.

"Traore has made an incredible journey in the last year, a journey that is almost unparalleled.

"It is of course extra fun when such a player and person gets to take the next step and play in the world's best league, the Premier League."

Traore signed a new contract with Hacken in September.

