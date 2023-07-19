Last updated on .From the section Football

Jordi Alba has 93 caps for Spain, captaining the side that won the Nations League in June

Spain defender Jordi Alba will join former Barcelona team-mates Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets at Inter Miami, said club president Jorge Mas.

Mas said the 34-year-old full-back has signed a contract external-link and should be available to face Atlanta on Tuesday.

Alba, who left Barcelona in the summer when his contract expired, spent more than 10 years with the Spanish giants, scoring 27 goals in 459 matches.

He helped them win six La Liga titles and the Champions League in 2015.

Argentina World Cup winner Messi, 36, and Alba's fellow Spain international Busquets, 35, have already made the switch to the United States' Major League Soccer.

Messi and Busquets, who have signed deals until 2025, were presented to a cheering crowd of around 20,000 Inter Miami fans at the club's DRV PNK Stadium on Sunday, flanked by co-owner and ex-England captain David Beckham.

Seven-time Ballon d'Or winner Messi trained with his Miami team-mates for the first time on Tuesday and is expected to make his debut on Friday in a Leagues Cup game against Cruz Azul, of Mexico City.

Meanwhile, US reports have linked Inter Miami with another former Barcelona player - 36-year-old Uruguay striker Luis Suarez, who is currently playing for Brazil side Gremio.

The ex-Liverpool forward played alongside Messi, Busquets and Alba during six seasons at the Nou Camp between 2014 and 2020.

Mas said on Tuesday: "There's been a lot of talk about Luis Suarez coming. We haven't held direct talks with Gremio or with Suarez.

"I don't know how Luis Suarez can leave Gremio. But if he does, we are free to talk to Luis and bring him to Inter Miami. That possibility would be there."