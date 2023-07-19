Last updated on .From the section Burnley

Zeki Amdouni made his debut for Switzerland against the Czech Republic in September

Burnley have signed Switzerland forward Zeki Amdouni from Basel for an undisclosed fee.

The 22-year-old striker, who was top scorer with seven goals in the Europa Conference League last season, has signed a five-year deal.

Amdouni also scored 12 times in the Swiss Super League and has five goals in four games for Switzerland in Euro 2024 qualifying.

"Zeki is such a goal threat," said Burnley manager Vincent Kompany.

"He's been on our radar for quite a while now. The way he can play the final pass creates so many assists and thanks to the amount of work he puts in on the pitch he scores plenty himself.

"He's a very intelligent footballer, technically gifted and with a great work ethic. He's a big talent."

Amdouni has made an impressive start to his international career since his Switzerland debut in a 2-1 Nations League victory against the Czech Republic last September.

He scored his first senior goal for his country in his second match - a 5-0 Euro 2024 qualifying win in Belarus in March - and added four more in subsequent qualifiers against Israel, Andorra and Romania.

The striker also scored twice at the European Under-21 Championships this summer, including in Switzerland's 2-1 extra-time defeat against Spain in the quarter-finals.

He also scored 22 goals in 52 matches for Basel last season, including in both legs of their 4-3 aggregate defeat to Fiorentina in the Europa Conference League semi-finals.

"I'm excited to start," Amdouni told Burnley's website. "I know the Premier League is the best league in the world. It's not easy for sure but I am confident with the coach, and the staff, I can do good things here."

Promoted Burnley, who won the Championship in Kompany's first season in charge, signed Republic of Ireland defender Dara O'Shea from West Bromwich Albion for £7m in June and have also agreed a £15m deal for Manchester City goalkeeper James Trafford.

