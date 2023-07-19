Last updated on .From the section Gillingham

Shadrach Ogie made his professional debut for Leyton Orient in the EFL Trophy against Southend United in 2019

Gillingham have signed former Republic of Ireland Under-19 defender Shadrach Ogie for an undisclosed fee from League One side Leyton Orient.

The 21-year-old centre-back played 15 games last season as Orient won the League Two title to clinch promotion.

In total Ogie made 58 appearances for the east London club after making his debut as an 18-year-old in September 2019.

He is the fourth new arrival so far this summer ahead of the new campaign.

The Gills have brought in Conor Masterson, Jonny Williams and Max Clark ahead of their League Two season which starts at Stockport on 5 August.

Gills boss Neil Harris said of Ogie: external-link "He's competitive, he's quick, aggressive, left footed. He complements our defensive players really well, he has a good passing range, so we are really pleased."

