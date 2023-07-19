Adam Chicksen (left) began his career with MK Dons and played exclusively in the EFL before joining Notts County in the National League in 2020-21

Notts County wing-back Adam Chicksen says the higher "IQ" of sides they will play this season in League Two will speed up the club's "evolution".

County are back in the Football League after four years away, following their thrilling National League play-off final win last season.

"You don't just step up a league and keep doing the same things," Chicksen, 31, told BBC Radio Nottingham.

"You'd be naive to think that. We have to get better and we're doing that."

County begin their first EFL campaign since 2018-19 on 5 August and Chicksen is expecting a change from last season in the way opposition will see them.

"You'd expect teams to come at you a bit more at the start of the season because everyone wants to be at the top," he said.

"But we're never going to shy away from trying to dominate the ball. We have to earn respect early in the season and hopefully we can do that."

More 'smart' players in League Two

In preparation for their fourth-tier return, County have supplemented their squad with four new signings - all with EFL experience - and Chicksen knows that will be crucial if the Magpies are to stay competitive.

"We have to adapt. The gaffer [Luke Williams] is pushing us further, adding more in, being more creative and getting us to the next level," he said.

"The output will be similar but the level of smart players goes up. The IQ goes up the more levels you go up.

"The timings of runs, the decisions of passes - the smartness of the whole gameplan rises because each level brings a different level of competition, with smarter ways to try to disrupt what you're trying to do.

"That keeps the evolution of what we're trying to do higher - we have to get better, we can never do exactly the same because we wouldn't show any improvement."

Magpies chasing that 'Wembley feeling' again

County's incredible play-off win has given the squad the chance to test themselves at a new level and, although Chicksen said Wembley was now "done" he said he will hold the memories "for a very long time", adding that it will be talked about "for generations".

"All the work was worth it but the realisation that you've got to go and do it all over again sinks in.

"We were creating history which was brilliant. You're making memories that will probably last longer because we made it tougher than we would've wanted.

"Now it's about trying to get that feeling again and what I need to do."

Chicksen happy to have found 'a great club'

Zimbabwe international Chicksen is one several players from last season's squad to sign a new contract, with a fresh two-year deal agreed in April.

He said the decision to stay was "so easy" adding he "wants to be here for as long as possible".

"You think there's always something better. Sometimes you think 'where can I make a legacy?' and be proud of it when you finish.

"I was lucky and got that realisation before it was all over. I've found a great club with great people, with something good in front of me, rather than moving on and moving on and then your career's over.

"So to get promotion and, hopefully, more promotions and still have time on my side is a great feeling."

Adam Chicksen was speaking to BBC Radio Nottingham's David Jackson.