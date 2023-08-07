Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Reports in Sweden suggest Celtic have bid £3m for Elfsborg and Sweden defender Gustaf Lagerbielke. (Record) external-link

Real Sociedad have made an enquiry about Arsenal and Scotland defender Kieran Tierney, who has been linked with a return to former club Celtic. (Sun) external-link

Celtic are credited with an interest in Manchester City midfielder James McAtee. (Sun) external-link

Former Rangers defender Nikola Katic urges Ibrox supporters not to panic following Saturday's opening-day Scottish Premiership defeat by Kilmarnock. (Football Scotland) external-link

Ramon Vega, once of Celtic and Switzerland, urges Rangers not to underestimate Champions League qualifying opponents Servette. (Herald - subscription) external-link

Rangers manager Michael Beale believes recent signing Jose Cifuentes will give his side the on-field communication they need. (Record) external-link

Beale encourages onlookers to let "exciting" Cifuentes "settle" at Rangers. (Scotsman - subscription) external-link

Nicolas Raskin can increase his chances with Belgium if he features in the Champions League with Rangers. (Herald - subscription) external-link

Hibernian forward Christian Doidge says he loves playing for the Easter Road club, having spent last season on loan at Kilmarnock. (Record) external-link

Doidge and Hibs manager Lee Johnson are to discuss the striker's future after he scored two goals in two games. (Scotsman - subscription) external-link

Scotland attacker Ryan Christie has opened talks with Bournemouth about a new contract with 10 months left on his current deal. (Sun) external-link

Former Hearts player Ryan Stevenson believes the Tynecastle crowd can roar the team to victory against Rosenborg. (Record) external-link

Ex-Aberdeen midfielder Lewis Ferguson urges the Dons to seize a golden chance of reaching the Europa League group stage after being drawn to face Zalgiris Vilnius or BK Hacken in the play-off round. (Record) external-link

West Ham manager David Moyes could leave if they start the season badly or he becomes the target of supporter dissatisfaction. (Telegraph - subscription) external-link

Yan Dhanda will not be leaving Ross County before the end of the transfer window, insists manager Malky Mackay. (Press and Journal - subscription) external-link

Dundee are facing an anxious wait over defender Antonio Portales' fitness. (Courier - subscription) external-link

Former Dundee forward Eddie Annand discusses his brave battle against an an incurable brain tumour. (Sun) external-link