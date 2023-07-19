Morgan Whittaker scored an impressive goal for Plymouth Argyle after coming on in a pre-season game at Torquay United on Tuesday

Plymouth Argyle manager Steven Schumacher says breaking the club's transfer record for striker Morgan Whittaker will be worth it.

The deal, worth at least £1m, is double the previous mark set by the club back in 2008 when Steve MacLean joined from Sheffield Wednesday for £500,000.

Whittaker, who spent part of last season on loan at Argyle, scored on his return in a friendly at Torquay United.

"It's a big outlay for us but I think he will be worth it," said Schumacher.

"He's a good player and he's definitely going to bring some much-needed quality to our team."

Argyle have signed four new players this summer as they prepare to return to the Championship for the first time since 2010.

Schumacher says he is aiming to bring in five or six more players before the transfer window closes.

But the deal for Whittaker was one the club had looked to do since he left Argyle in January, having scored nine goals in the first half of the season while on loan from Swansea City.

"We've obviously got a really good relationship with Morgan," Schumacher said.

"We've kept in contact with him since January, and his agent, and then we got to work when we knew it was going to be a possibility that we could bring him here permanently. Everyone behind the scenes worked so hard to make it happen."

The Argyle boss added: "To be laying out the money that we have in that type of fee, it's not something that we can do easily, so we have to make sure we're taking as much of the risk out of it as possible.

"I think everyone's seen what Morgan can bring last season, we know what he's like as a character, he's a brilliant lad, loves working for us in our environment, so it was an easy decision once it was possible.

"Morgan was gutted when he left, I think he felt at home here and his performances were outstanding last year and we know he can produce them again."

Earley to miss start of the season

Saxon Earley scored two goals in nine games after moving to Argyle from Norwich City in January

Meanwhile, wing-back Saxon Earley will miss the start of the season after suffering a shoulder injury.

The 20-year-old landed awkwardly in the friendly against Blackpool on Saturday and could be out for a up to a month.

"He's probably going to be out for four weeks, which is a bit of a blow because he's been doing really well in pre-season," said Schumacher.

"No-one ever wants to be injured, but it's one of those things, he went for a header and landed on his shoulder.

"It's unfortunate for him, but we'll be OK as we've got people who can play in that position, so we're fine."