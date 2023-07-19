Last updated on .From the section Coventry

Gustavo Hamer scored 11 goals for Coventry City last season

Coventry City boss Mark Robins says speculation surrounding the future of influential midfielder Gustavo Hamer is "obvious".

The Dutchman had an excellent campaign last season, helping the Sky Blues reach the Championship play-off final, and scored against Luton at Wembley before City lost on penalties.

Hamer has been linked with Premier League sides Burnley and Fulham.

Coventry have offered the 26-year-old a new one-year deal to stay at the club.

It is understood Hamer, who mingled with supporters during Tuesday's pre-season friendly at Forest Green Rovers, is not actively looking to move.

Following the departure of star striker Viktor Gyokeres to Sporting Lisbon, Robins is aware questions will be asked about the club's other high-profile players.

And he says the talk surrounding Hamer is not a surprise.

"For me, he was the best midfield player in the Championship last season - 100%," Robins told BBC CWR.

"He scored goals and looked a real threat - obviously his goal at Wembley and then the injury he suffered cost us in that final.

"There's speculation around Gus and it's obvious speculation."

Hamer is working his way back to full fitness after the ankle injury that forced him off at Wembley, with Robins saying he is about "a week away" from getting back into contention for pre-season selection.

Coventry start their Championship campaign with a Midlands derby at Leicester on Sunday, 6 August.