Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Beale, Wolves, Celtic, Lagerbielke, Aberdeen, Hearts, Baningime, St Johnstone, Ross County
Michael Beale views leading Rangers in a Champions League qualifier as a privilege rather a pressure as he prepares to take on Servette. (Sun)
Beale emerged as second favourite for the Wolves job amid Julen Lopetegui's departure. (Record)
Vasteras SK manager Kalle Karlsson describes Celtic target Gustaf Lagerbielke as "a leader" and "a top professional", having worked with the defender earlier in his career. (Sun)
Sweden international Lagerbielke was born into nobility but insists "it's nothing special". (Record)
Exeter City are keen on Dundee United winger Ilmari Niskanen. (Courier - subscription)
Aberdeen are determined to make an impact in the Europa League, says Nicky Devlin. (Press and Journal - subscription)
Hearts goalkeeper Zander Clark hopes to play his part in beating Europa Conference League opponents Rosenborg, having been an understudy when St Johnstone beat the Norwegian side 10 years ago. (Edinburgh Evening News)
Clark plays down the impact of Rosenborg's recent struggles before the the sides' Europa League qualifying first leg in Norway on Thursday. (Record)
Beni Bangingime says "there is is no feeling like it" after making his return from long-term injury in Hearts' win over St Johnstone. (Edinburgh Evening News)
St Johnstone are targeting a new goalkeeper after Ross Sinclair broke his arm in a bounce match. (Herald - subscription)
New St Johnstone playmaker Matt Smith will take risks on the ball, believes manager Steven MacLean. (Courier - subscription)
Ross County manager Malky Mackay challenges right-back James Brown to force his way into the Republic of Ireland squad. (Press and Journal - subscription)