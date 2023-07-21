Close menu

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: Chelsea striker joins Marseille

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates with Mason Mount after scoring for Chelsea against AC Milan in the Champions League
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored the last of his three goals for Chelsea in a 2-0 win at AC Milan in the Champions League in October

Marseille have signed Chelsea striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The 34-year-old Gabon forward scored just three goals in 22 appearances for Chelsea after joining from Barcelona in a £10.3m deal last September.

Neither club have revealed whether Marseille have paid a fee for the France-born player.

Aubameyang exits the Premier League for the second time in 18 months, having spent four years at Arsenal from 2018 before joining Barca in January 2022.

He scored 13 goals in 23 matches in his six months in Spain, but was unable to replicate that form under three different managers during a season-long stay at Stamford Bridge.

The 2015 African footballer of the year arrived at the end of the summer transfer window and made just one appearance under Thomas Tuchel, his former boss at Borussia Dortmund, before the German was sacked and replaced by Graham Potter.

A run of three goals in three appearances in October signalled a potential return to form, but Aubameyang failed to make the scoresheet again.

He was left out of Chelsea's Champions League squad for the knockout rounds after a slew of new signings arrived in January, including forwards Mykhailo Mudryk and Noni Madueke.

Potter's departure in April saw caretaker boss Frank Lampard restore Aubameyang to the first team, culminating in a poor display in a 3-1 defeat at former club Arsenal in early May.

After touching the ball just nine times in the opening 45 minutes - including four from kick-offs - Aubameyang was substituted at half-time and never played for the West London club again.

A return to Ligue 1 follows spells in France at the start of his career at Dijon, Lille, Monaco and St Etienne, where he won the Coupe de la Ligue in 2013.

Aubameyang is the latest departure during what has been a summer of change for Chelsea under new manager Mauricio Pochettino.

Croatia midfielder Mateo Kovacic has signed for Manchester City, Kai Havertz has joined Arsenal and Mason Mount has moved to Manchester United, while goalkeeper Edouard Mendy and defender Kalidou Koulibaly have made the switch to Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli.

N'Golo Kante has also moved to Saudi Arabia, joining Al-Ittihad, while midfielders Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Christian Pulisic have joined AC Milan and former captain Cesar Azpilicueta is now an Atletico Madrid player.

The Blues have made just three signings - Brazilian winger Angelo Gabriel, 18, from Santos, France forward Christopher Nkunku, 25, from RB Leipzig, and 22-year-old Senegal striker Nicolas Jackson from Villarreal.

The curse of Chelsea's number nine shirt?

Tuchel previously joked that Chelsea players thought the number nine shirt was "cursed - nobody wants to touch it" shortly before Aubameyang signed and took that number.

The last 12 players now to wear the shirt - including three club record signings up front, but also a midfielder and a defender - have struggled to make a prolonged impact at Stamford Bridge.

Chris Sutton (one), Mateja Kezman (four), Franco di Santo (zero), Radamel Falcao (one), Gonzalo Higuain (five), Romelu Lukaku (eight) and Aubameyang (one) are among the strikers to wear the shirt for one season and fail to reach double figures in the league.

Midfielder Steve Sidwell and defender Khalid Boulahrouz made less than 30 combined Premier League appearances for the club when they wore the number nine.

71 comments

  • Comment posted by Toilet Paper, today at 19:15

    Crespo and Flo weren't bad!

  • Comment posted by Maradona Magic, today at 19:15

    I thought he’d be nailed on for Saudi. Will be still getting paid a good wedge and a nice lifestyle to go with it

  • Comment posted by Andy, today at 19:14

    Mmm? Winter in the south of France or London. What to do, what to do?

  • Comment posted by chelsea38, today at 19:11

    With him and Mount gone
    All we need now is to get spurs to take Lukaku in part exchange for Kane
    And that's most of the deadwood taken care of

  • Comment posted by David, today at 19:04

    Chelsea should sign Harry Kane. He’d do ok in their number 9 shirt. Might win a trophy too.

    • Reply posted by kaiyo_penguin, today at 19:10

      kaiyo_penguin replied:
      I doubt it, in too much turmoil, think they will finish above spurs though

  • Comment posted by longhairrocks, today at 18:59

    Will not be missed

  • Comment posted by joey707, today at 18:56

    Good Riddance!

  • Comment posted by zyder, today at 18:55

    Was bought in for Tuchel, given no time and then the panic buying kinked in. May not be the player he was but want really given the time and chances……as was all things Chelsea. Hopefully that’s behind us now

  • Comment posted by michael Jeffs, today at 18:54

    Another grossly overpaid mercenary who gave nothing to Chelsea’s team, and supporters, while pocketing his money !! Another pay day at Marseille then off in 12 months with a stuffed wallet !!

  • Comment posted by xy5akeo3, today at 18:54

    Lazy, Selfish, Only there for the Money…..bye bye and good riddance

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 18:53

    "Chris Sutton one" - almost as successful as his time as Lincoln manager 🤣🤣🤣

  • Comment posted by The-Artful-Dodga, today at 18:52

    Makes more moves than rightmove.com that guy. Only Anelka comes to mind as having more tranfers. Not sure if he's difficult to coach; something is amiss thats for sure.

    • Reply posted by Utaii, today at 19:05

      Utaii replied:
      The difference was that Anelka had a real love for the game. You don t go to bolton unless you really love football. Auba is just there for the money, doesn t want to put the work in unless it s about signing a new contract. Best thing Arteta did was getting rid of the guy.

  • Comment posted by A Carr-Driver, today at 18:50

    There'll be no hiding place for him at Marseille, he will actually have to put some effort in !

  • Comment posted by The Spider, today at 18:50

    Chelsea slipping back down to where they belong…bottom half.

    • Reply posted by kaiyo_penguin, today at 18:53

      kaiyo_penguin replied:
      Chelsea were in the bottom half coz they couldn't score, he couldn't or wouldn't score for Chelsea, you do the maths

  • Comment posted by Perdition, today at 18:49

    I think we've seen over the past few seasons, why it took so long for anyone to take him from Dortmund despite him being linked with every club under the sun. Absolutely reprehensible attitude. Smashing striker when he feels like playing though.

    • Reply posted by Utaii, today at 19:06

      Utaii replied:
      Smashing striker when his contract is about to expire!

  • Comment posted by wallydog, today at 18:49

    Is there anyone left at Chelsea-what a shambles

  • Comment posted by chelsea38, today at 18:48

    This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

    • Reply posted by joey707, today at 18:58

      joey707 replied:
      😆

  • Comment posted by logicalfacts, today at 18:48

    Good riddance!
    He was completely useless at Chelsea FC.

  • Comment posted by My Opinion Matters, today at 18:46

    Architect of his own downfall. Nobody else to blame.

  • Comment posted by Hank Scorpio, today at 18:45

    Fair play to any player in their 30's for choosing football over Saudi money.

    • Reply posted by kaiyo_penguin, today at 19:02

      kaiyo_penguin replied:
      Welcome to the new 'super league'

